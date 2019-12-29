Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kyocera Corporation was founded in 1959 as a company specializing in the production of fine ceramic components, Kyocera has expanded its business by effectively developing and applying its ceramics technologies. The company has grown to be a world-leading manufacturer of ceramics, including custom parts and consumer products. Kyocera’s materials, components, and finished products are used in virtually all fields of industry. In addition to ceramics, products also include information, tele-communications, and Optical equipment. “

Shares of KYOCY stock opened at $68.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.21. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. Kyocera has a 12 month low of $49.01 and a 12 month high of $69.26.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 3.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kyocera will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes ceramic and electronic components, and telecommunications and information equipment worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

