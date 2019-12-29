Wentworth Resource (OTCMKTS:WENTF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wentworth Resource (OTCMKTS:WENTF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wentworth Resources Ltd. is an oil & gas company with: natural gas production; exploration and appraisal opportunities; large-scale gas monetisation initiatives primarily in the Rovuma Delta Basin of coastal southern Tanzania and northern Mozambique. Wentworth Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

WENTF opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.35. Wentworth Resource has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $0.35.

About Wentworth Resource

Wentworth Resources Limited, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of natural gas and other hydrocarbons in Tanzania and Mozambique. It primarily holds 31.94% interest in the Mnazi Bay concession covering an area of approximately 756 square kilometers in south-eastern Tanzania; and 85% participating interest in the Rovuma Onshore Block in northern Mozambique.

