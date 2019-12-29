Brokerages Anticipate Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.36 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) to report $15.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Stemline Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.50 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stemline Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $46.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.45 million to $47.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $98.80 million, with estimates ranging from $64.77 million to $151.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stemline Therapeutics.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STML. ValuEngine cut shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

Shares of STML stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. Stemline Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $18.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average is $11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 511,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 17,024 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,920,000 after acquiring an additional 306,011 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,620,000 after acquiring an additional 237,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 998,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,396,000 after acquiring an additional 140,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

