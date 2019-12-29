PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. PETROFAC LTD/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.75.

PETROFAC LTD/ADR stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. PETROFAC LTD/ADR has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $3.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

