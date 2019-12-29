Zacks: Analysts Expect Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.41 Million

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) to post sales of $15.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.54 million to $15.87 million. Stellus Capital Investment posted sales of $15.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year sales of $58.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.06 million to $59.39 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $65.60 million, with estimates ranging from $63.55 million to $66.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $15.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.61 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 45.89% and a return on equity of 9.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $273.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the third quarter worth $144,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter worth $177,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter worth $201,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 462.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares during the period. 16.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM)

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks: Analysts Expect Stellus Capital Investment Corp Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.41 Million
Zacks: Analysts Expect Stellus Capital Investment Corp Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.41 Million
$248.04 Million in Sales Expected for CyrusOne Inc This Quarter
$248.04 Million in Sales Expected for CyrusOne Inc This Quarter
Analysts Expect PBF Energy Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.88 Billion
Analysts Expect PBF Energy Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.88 Billion
Insider Buying: Uniserve Communications Co. Insider Acquires 110,000 Shares of Stock
Insider Buying: Uniserve Communications Co. Insider Acquires 110,000 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Asanko Gold Inc Senior Officer Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Asanko Gold Inc Senior Officer Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock
Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd Senior Officer Sells C$164,415.00 in Stock
Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd Senior Officer Sells C$164,415.00 in Stock


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report