Zacks: Analysts Expect Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) to post sales of $15.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.54 million to $15.87 million. Stellus Capital Investment posted sales of $15.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year sales of $58.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.06 million to $59.39 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $65.60 million, with estimates ranging from $63.55 million to $66.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stellus Capital Investment.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $15.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.61 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 45.89% and a return on equity of 9.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $273.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the third quarter worth $144,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter worth $177,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter worth $201,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 462.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares during the period. 16.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.