$248.04 Million in Sales Expected for CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) will post sales of $248.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $249.70 million and the lowest is $246.30 million. CyrusOne reported sales of $221.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year sales of $975.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $973.71 million to $978.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $250.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CONE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks set a $78.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised CyrusOne from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.15.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $64.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.74. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $48.94 and a fifty-two week high of $79.73. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.42%.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $1,692,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,648.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Skomal sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $74,153.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,612.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CyrusOne by 4,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in CyrusOne by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

