Analysts Expect PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.88 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) will report $5.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PBF Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.57 billion and the lowest is $5.23 billion. PBF Energy posted sales of $6.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PBF Energy will report full year sales of $23.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.22 billion to $24.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.90 billion to $31.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PBF Energy.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. PBF Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Cowen raised PBF Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.70.

Shares of PBF opened at $31.07 on Friday. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.56 per share, for a total transaction of $163,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 2,292,385 shares of company stock valued at $71,434,520 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PBF Energy by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,297,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,924,000 after purchasing an additional 528,380 shares during the period. Towle & Co. grew its stake in PBF Energy by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,150,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,011,000 after purchasing an additional 654,670 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,220,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,081,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in PBF Energy by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,016,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,804,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

