Insider Buying: Uniserve Communications Co. (CVE:USS) Insider Acquires 110,000 Shares of Stock

Uniserve Communications Co. (CVE:USS) insider Owen Stewart Morley acquired 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$11,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$816,000.

Owen Stewart Morley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Uniserve Communications alerts:

On Monday, December 23rd, Owen Stewart Morley acquired 500 shares of Uniserve Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$50.00.

Shares of CVE:USS opened at C$0.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23. Uniserve Communications Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.07 and a 12-month high of C$0.32.

Uniserve Communications Corporation is engaged in the provision of Internet access and telecommunications communications services primarily in British Columbia (B.C.) and Alberta. The Company focuses on providing data, telecommunication, and information technology (IT) solutions to small and medium businesses.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniserve Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniserve Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.