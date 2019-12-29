Insider Selling: Asanko Gold Inc (TSE:AKG) Senior Officer Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Asanko Gold Inc (TSE:AKG) (NYSEMKT:AKG) Senior Officer Fausto Di Trapani sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.13, for a total transaction of C$39,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$191,887.56.
AKG opened at C$1.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.67. Asanko Gold Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.68 and a twelve month high of C$1.45. The firm has a market cap of $254.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73.
About Asanko Gold
