Insider Selling: Asanko Gold Inc (TSE:AKG) Senior Officer Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Asanko Gold Inc (TSE:AKG) (NYSEMKT:AKG) Senior Officer Fausto Di Trapani sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.13, for a total transaction of C$39,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$191,887.56.

AKG opened at C$1.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.67. Asanko Gold Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.68 and a twelve month high of C$1.45. The firm has a market cap of $254.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73.

About Asanko Gold

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

