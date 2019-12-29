Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd (TSE:WM) Senior Officer Sells C$164,415.00 in Stock

Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd (TSE:WM) Senior Officer Faramarz Kord-Gharachorloo sold 169,500 shares of Wallbridge Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.97, for a total transaction of C$164,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,518,666 shares in the company, valued at C$2,443,106.02.

On Monday, December 9th, Faramarz Kord-Gharachorloo sold 200,000 shares of Wallbridge Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.85, for a total transaction of C$170,000.00.

Shares of WM opened at C$0.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.48. Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd has a 52 week low of C$0.15 and a 52 week high of C$0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $545.92 million and a PE ratio of -52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. It holds 100% interest in the Fenelon gold property that consists of 1 block of 19 mining claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 1,052 hectares located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

