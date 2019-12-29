Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $142.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zoetis’ performance in the year so far has been stellar on the back of growth in new parasiticide products (Simparica and Stronghold Plus) and vaccines, a solid dermatology portfolio and the addition of Abaxis’ diagnostics platform. Key dermatology products such as Apoquel and Cytopoint continue to penetrate the market and generate additional revenues. The Abaxis acquisition has further strengthened its leading portfolio. Zoetis has been making other prudent acquisitions as well. Moreover, Zoetis’ five-year collaboration agreement with Regeneron will further diversify its portfolio. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year so far. However, the cattle market is witnessing challenging market conditions for beef and dairy customers. Moreover, the swine market is being affected by the African swine fever in China.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zoetis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Argus set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.47.

ZTS opened at $133.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.31. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $133.52.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.09%.

In related news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $787,540.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,315.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $5,956,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,013 shares in the company, valued at $17,394,528.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,040 shares of company stock worth $15,584,733 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 289,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,836,000 after acquiring an additional 91,304 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 80.0% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $790,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 377,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,810,000 after buying an additional 16,203 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at about $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

