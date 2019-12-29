Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LQDA. Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidia Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Liquidia Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Liquidia Technologies stock opened at $4.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.38. Liquidia Technologies has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $25.26.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.20). On average, research analysts predict that Liquidia Technologies will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 113.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 191.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 78.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 13,502 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 57.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 11,363 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

