Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Nlight from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nlight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Nlight in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

LASR opened at $19.71 on Thursday. Nlight has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $26.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.80 million, a PE ratio of 1,999.00 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.60.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Nlight had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $43.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nlight will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nlight news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $500,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,026.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Martinsen sold 24,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.45, for a total value of $4,967,302.25. Insiders sold 67,243 shares of company stock worth $5,814,562 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Nlight during the second quarter worth $20,327,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nlight by 38.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,124,000 after purchasing an additional 460,470 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Nlight by 21.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,919,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,061,000 after purchasing an additional 337,561 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Nlight by 13.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,296,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,411,000 after purchasing an additional 270,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Nlight by 12.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,567,000 after purchasing an additional 199,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

