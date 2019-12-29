ValuEngine Lowers Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

MLHR has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Herman Miller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Herman Miller from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James cut Herman Miller from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their target price on Herman Miller from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Herman Miller currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of MLHR stock opened at $41.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.53. Herman Miller has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Herman Miller will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,672,000 after buying an additional 260,917 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 965,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,142,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 930,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,604,000 after buying an additional 27,008 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 850,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000,000 after buying an additional 53,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 511,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,058,000 after buying an additional 283,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

