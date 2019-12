Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

HD has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $237.31.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $219.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.78 and a 200 day moving average of $220.70. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $168.21 and a 12 month high of $239.31. The firm has a market cap of $240.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.01%.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and d├ęcor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

