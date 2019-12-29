Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

HD has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $237.31.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $219.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.78 and a 200 day moving average of $220.70. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $168.21 and a 12 month high of $239.31. The firm has a market cap of $240.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.01%.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

