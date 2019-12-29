Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Western Copper Corporation is an exploration and development company focused in the exploration and production of gold, copper and molybdenum. Its reserves are located in Copper Project (Hushamu) in British Columbia and the Redstone property in the Northwest Territories. Western Copper Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

WRN opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62. Western Copper and Gold has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $0.89.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01).

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Copper and Gold stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Western Copper and Gold Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,698,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461,500 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned 3.44% of Western Copper and Gold worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It focuses on advancing Casino mineral property located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011.

