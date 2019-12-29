WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of WP Carey from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of WP Carey from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.50.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $79.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. WP Carey has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $93.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.39.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.91). WP Carey had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 30.89%. The company had revenue of $318.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that WP Carey will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.038 per share. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 76.81%.

In other WP Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at $875,679. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in WP Carey by 13.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of WP Carey by 1.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of WP Carey by 19.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 630,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,215,000 after purchasing an additional 104,662 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of WP Carey by 16.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 185,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,095,000 after purchasing an additional 25,753 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of WP Carey by 2.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

