Contrasting BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT)

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get BIONDVAX PHARMA/S alerts:

6.2% of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of Microbot Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Microbot Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microbot Medical has a beta of 4.98, meaning that its stock price is 398% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BIONDVAX PHARMA/S and Microbot Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIONDVAX PHARMA/S N/A N/A -109.31% Microbot Medical N/A -120.41% -68.71%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BIONDVAX PHARMA/S and Microbot Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIONDVAX PHARMA/S N/A N/A -$23.41 million ($3.60) -2.31 Microbot Medical N/A N/A -$7.24 million ($2.41) -4.61

Microbot Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BIONDVAX PHARMA/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S and Microbot Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIONDVAX PHARMA/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Microbot Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Microbot Medical has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.11%. Given Microbot Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Microbot Medical is more favorable than BIONDVAX PHARMA/S.

Summary

Microbot Medical beats BIONDVAX PHARMA/S on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BIONDVAX PHARMA/S

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which has completed Phase II clinical trials that is used for treating seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc., a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures. It also holds an intellectual property portfolio that comprises 9 patent families, which include 9 patents granted in the United States, 12 patents granted outside the United States, and 15 patent applications pending worldwide. Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Hingham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.