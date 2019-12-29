Reviewing Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) and Inspro Technologies (NYSE:ITCC)

Inspro Technologies (OTCMKTS:ITCC) and Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inspro Technologies and Q2’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspro Technologies $21.63 million 0.04 $2.48 million N/A N/A Q2 $241.10 million 16.47 -$35.39 million ($0.37) -222.81

Inspro Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Q2.

Risk and Volatility

Inspro Technologies has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Q2 has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Inspro Technologies and Q2, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspro Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Q2 1 1 17 0 2.84

Q2 has a consensus target price of $85.37, suggesting a potential upside of 3.56%. Given Q2’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Q2 is more favorable than Inspro Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Inspro Technologies and Q2’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspro Technologies -8.34% -68.13% -13.27% Q2 -22.67% -12.11% -4.53%

Summary

Q2 beats Inspro Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspro Technologies

InsPro Technologies Corporation, a technology company, develops, sells, and supports Web-based insurance administration software application for insurance carriers and third party administrators in the United States. It offers InsPro Enterprise software application, an insurance administration and marketing system that supports group and individual business lines, as well as processes agent, direct market, worksite, and Website generated businesses. The company provides InsPro Enterprise on a licensed and an application service provider basis. It also offers professional services, such as system implementation, legacy system migration, application management, Web development, help desk, and hosting service support services. The company was formerly known as Health Benefits Direct Corporation and changed its name to InsPro Technologies Corporation in November 2010. InsPro Technologies Corporation was founded in 1986 and is based in Eddystone, Pennsylvania.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution. The company also provides Q2 Corporate digital banking solutions designed to support commercial end users; Q2 Sentinel, a security analytics solution; Q2 Patrol, an event-driven validation product; Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform; and Q2 CardSwap that allows account holders receiving newly issued cards to automatically change their payment information with existing subscription and digital point-of-sale services. In addition, it offers Q2 Gro, a digital account opening, and digital sales and marketing platform; Q2 Biller Direct, a bill payment solution; Centrix Dispute Tracking System, an electronic transaction dispute management solution; Centrix Payments I.Q. System, an ACH file monitoring and risk reporting solution; Centrix Exact/Transaction Management System, a fraud prevention tool; and Q2 Caliper Software Development Kit The company was formerly known as CBG Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Q2 Holdings, Inc. in March 2013. Q2 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

