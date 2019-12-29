Critical Comparison: Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) & Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) and Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Nextgen Healthcare and Simulations Plus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextgen Healthcare 3.02% 10.05% 6.90% Simulations Plus 25.27% 24.57% 19.51%

Nextgen Healthcare has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simulations Plus has a beta of -0.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nextgen Healthcare and Simulations Plus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextgen Healthcare 1 6 2 0 2.11 Simulations Plus 0 1 0 0 2.00

Nextgen Healthcare currently has a consensus price target of $13.86, indicating a potential downside of 14.93%. Given Nextgen Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nextgen Healthcare is more favorable than Simulations Plus.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.1% of Nextgen Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of Simulations Plus shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of Nextgen Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.6% of Simulations Plus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nextgen Healthcare and Simulations Plus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextgen Healthcare $529.17 million 2.01 $24.49 million $0.61 26.70 Simulations Plus $33.97 million 17.03 $8.58 million $0.48 68.42

Nextgen Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Simulations Plus. Nextgen Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simulations Plus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nextgen Healthcare beats Simulations Plus on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nextgen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools. Its products also comprise NextGen Enterprise PM, a practice management (PM) solution; and NextGen Office, a cloud-based electronic health record and PM solution. In addition, the company offers automation and workflow solutions, including NextGen Mobile Health Solutions, NextGen Electronic Healthcare Transactions, NextGen Pre-Service Clearance, and NextGen Patient Payment solutions. Further, it provides analytics, population health, and patient engagement solutions, such as NextGen Population Health Informed Analytics, NextGen Population Health Patient Care Coordination, NextGen Population Health Performance Management, and NextGen Patient Portal solutions. Additionally, the company offers NextGen Connected Health and NextGen Share interoperability solutions. It also provides professional services, including training, project management, functional and detailed specification preparation, configuration, testing, installation, support, and client services. It serves physician hospital and management service organizations, independent physician associations, accountable care organizations, ambulatory care centers, and community health centers through a sales force and reseller channel. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a strategic partnership with OTTO Health LLC. The company was formerly known as Quality Systems, Inc. and changed its name to NextGen Healthcare, Inc. in September 2018. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc. develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments. It also provides PKPlus, a standalone program that provides the functionality needed by pharmaceutical industry scientists to perform the analyses and generate the outputs needed to satisfy regulatory agency requirements for NCA and compartmental PK modelling; ADMET Predictor, a chemistry-based computer program that takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, a molecule drawing program or sketcher. In addition, it offers MedChem Studio, a software tool for data mining and designing new molecules; KIWI, a cloud-based Web application to organizes, processes, maintains, and communicates the volume of data and results generated by pharmacologists and scientists over the duration of a drug development program; DILIsym, a quantitative systems pharmacology software; NAFLDsym, a simulation program for analyzing nonalcoholic fatty liver disease; and RENAsym for investigating and predicting drug-induced or acute kidney injury. Further, the company provides population modeling and simulation contract research services for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries; and clinical-pharmacology-based consulting services in support of regulatory submissions. It sells its pharmaceutical/chemistry software to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, cosmetics, and food companies. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, California.

