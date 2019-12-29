Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) versus Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Financial Comparison

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.6% of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and Pluristem Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eiger Biopharmaceuticals 0 1 5 0 2.83 Pluristem Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $28.54, suggesting a potential upside of 85.35%. Pluristem Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $11.83, suggesting a potential upside of 191.46%. Given Pluristem Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pluristem Therapeutics is more favorable than Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and Pluristem Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$52.39 million ($3.82) -4.03 Pluristem Therapeutics $50,000.00 1,275.65 -$35.31 million N/A N/A

Pluristem Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pluristem Therapeutics has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and Pluristem Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger Biopharmaceuticals N/A -100.79% -62.28% Pluristem Therapeutics N/A -213.18% -132.12%

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection. Its product candidates also include Lambda, which targets type III IFN receptors; Lonafarnib for the treatment of progeria and progeroid laminopathies; Avexitide for treating post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex, an oral, small-molecule inhibitor of leukotriene A4 hydrolase for treating lymphedema. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for hip fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various animal studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication; and nTRACK, a collaborative project with Leitat to examine gold nano particles labeling of stem cells. It also has a collaboration agreement with the NASA's Ames Research Center to evaluate the potential of PLX cell therapies in preventing and treating medical conditions caused during space missions. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

