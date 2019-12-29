Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $157.32 Million

Brokerages expect Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) to report sales of $157.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $156.90 million to $157.60 million. Del Taco Restaurants posted sales of $157.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year sales of $513.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $512.80 million to $513.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $503.62 million, with estimates ranging from $499.70 million to $507.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on TACO. TheStreet cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

In related news, Director Eileen A. Aptman acquired 35,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $254,669.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,224.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen A. Aptman acquired 91,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.86 per share, for a total transaction of $718,160.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,716.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 189,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,220. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 545.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter worth $61,000. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 14.3% during the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

TACO stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. Del Taco Restaurants has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $283.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09.

Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

