Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.24 Million

Equities analysts predict that Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) will post sales of $19.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.92 million and the highest is $21.31 million. Farmland Partners reported sales of $20.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full year sales of $50.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.60 million to $53.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $52.26 million, with estimates ranging from $49.40 million to $53.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $9.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 million.

FPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of FPI opened at $6.91 on Friday. Farmland Partners has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $7.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average is $6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.84 million, a PE ratio of 85.13 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 10.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 38,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Farmland Partners by 2.2% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 187,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in Farmland Partners by 6.7% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 128,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Farmland Partners during the third quarter worth $67,000. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

