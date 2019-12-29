NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.13.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NCNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of NuCana in a report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on NuCana from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NuCana by 134,310.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 608,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,320,000 after buying an additional 608,425 shares in the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NuCana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,819,000. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuCana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,620,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NuCana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,785,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuCana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.
NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($12.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($22.80) by $10.80. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NuCana will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
NuCana Company Profile
NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.
