Annemarie Turnbull Acquires 2,500 Shares of Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) Stock

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) Director Annemarie Turnbull purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.88 per share, with a total value of C$19,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at C$82,740.

Shares of Exco Technologies stock opened at C$8.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52. Exco Technologies Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$7.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.49.

Get Exco Technologies alerts:

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$121.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$121.80 million. Analysts forecast that Exco Technologies Limited will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.95%.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Exco Technologies from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

About Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.