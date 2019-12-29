Christopher & Banks Corporation (NASDAQ:CBKC) Director Buys $27,500.00 in Stock

Christopher & Banks Corporation (NASDAQ:CBKC) Director William F. Sharpe III purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00.

NASDAQ:CBKC opened at $0.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24. Christopher & Banks Corporation has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.63.

Christopher & Banks (NASDAQ:CBKC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $94.06 million for the quarter.

Christopher & Banks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private-brand women's apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and sells women's apparel and accessories to customers ranging in age from 50 and older. Its stores offer women's apparel consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite, and women sizes, as well as jewelry and accessories.

