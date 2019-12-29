NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Director Purchases $39,885.00 in Stock

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Director Dan J. Hill acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.59 per share, with a total value of $39,885.00.

Shares of NYSE NS opened at $26.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.58. NuStar Energy L.P. has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $30.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $378.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.50 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $744,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in NuStar Energy during the third quarter worth about $6,970,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded NuStar Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. NuStar Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

