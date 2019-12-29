Nadine Miller Sells 5,000 Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) Stock

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) Director Nadine Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total transaction of C$47,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$309,960.
Nadine Miller also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 23rd, Nadine Miller sold 10,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.54, for a total transaction of C$95,400.00.
Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$10.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd has a 52 week low of C$3.96 and a 52 week high of C$10.17.
WDO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Pi Financial upped their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.15 to C$8.85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.51.
Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.
