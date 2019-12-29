Nadine Miller Sells 5,000 Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) Stock

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) Director Nadine Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total transaction of C$47,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$309,960.

Nadine Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Nadine Miller sold 10,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.54, for a total transaction of C$95,400.00.

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$10.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd has a 52 week low of C$3.96 and a 52 week high of C$10.17.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$20.69 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Pi Financial upped their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.15 to C$8.85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.51.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

