Preetam Shah Purchases 11,600 Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) Stock

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) CFO Preetam Shah bought 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $47,792.00.

NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $91.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.88.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 44.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 40,197 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 21,720 shares during the period. 9.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

