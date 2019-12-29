BidaskClub Downgrades Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) to Buy

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

NASDAQ:RECN opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.01. The stock has a market cap of $525.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.14. Resources Connection has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $17.93.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.02 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Resources Connection will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 19.8% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 4.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after buying an additional 57,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

