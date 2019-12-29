SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

Shares of SEIC opened at $65.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.34. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $44.18 and a 52 week high of $67.14.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.52 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SEI Investments news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $584,155.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,243. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $5,575,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,801,713 shares in the company, valued at $642,894,355.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 187,050 shares of company stock valued at $12,057,138. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,950,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $782,645,000 after acquiring an additional 165,595 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in SEI Investments by 0.8% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,624,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,515,000 after purchasing an additional 45,892 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SEI Investments by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,364,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $244,834,000 after purchasing an additional 172,443 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 249.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,928,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 15.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,120,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,845,000 after purchasing an additional 149,900 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

