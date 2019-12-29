Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup upgraded Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Societe Generale upgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

ORAN stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. Orange has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average is $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Orange by 8.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,412,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,367,000 after acquiring an additional 355,040 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Orange by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,783,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,750,000 after purchasing an additional 154,848 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Orange by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,652,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,730,000 after purchasing an additional 490,520 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Orange by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,269,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,962,000 after buying an additional 127,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Orange by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,013,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after buying an additional 155,940 shares in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

