HC Wainwright Increases Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Price Target to $31.00

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) had its price target hoisted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.40% from the stock’s current price.

IMMU has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Immunomedics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley set a $28.00 price target on Immunomedics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 price objective on Immunomedics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Immunomedics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

NASDAQ:IMMU opened at $21.77 on Friday. Immunomedics has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.76.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Immunomedics will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Immunomedics news, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $13,230,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan Ball bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $70,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Immunomedics by 3,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 56.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 18.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 11.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

