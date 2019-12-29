HC Wainwright Increases Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Price Target to $31.00

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) had its price target hoisted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.40% from the stock’s current price.

IMMU has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Immunomedics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley set a $28.00 price target on Immunomedics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 price objective on Immunomedics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Immunomedics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

NASDAQ:IMMU opened at $21.77 on Friday. Immunomedics has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.76.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Immunomedics will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Immunomedics news, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $13,230,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan Ball bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $70,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Immunomedics by 3,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 56.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 18.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 11.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Analyst Recommendations for Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Annemarie Turnbull Acquires 2,500 Shares of Exco Technologies Limited Stock
Annemarie Turnbull Acquires 2,500 Shares of Exco Technologies Limited Stock
Christopher & Banks Corporation Director Buys $27,500.00 in Stock
Christopher & Banks Corporation Director Buys $27,500.00 in Stock
NuStar Energy L.P. Director Purchases $39,885.00 in Stock
NuStar Energy L.P. Director Purchases $39,885.00 in Stock
Nadine Miller Sells 5,000 Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd Stock
Nadine Miller Sells 5,000 Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd Stock
Insider Buying: Mosaic Acquisition Corp. CEO Acquires $41,675.66 in Stock
Insider Buying: Mosaic Acquisition Corp. CEO Acquires $41,675.66 in Stock
Preetam Shah Purchases 11,600 Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc Stock
Preetam Shah Purchases 11,600 Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc Stock


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report