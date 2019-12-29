Compass Point Upgrades Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to “Neutral”

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Compass Point from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $19.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Compass Point’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of KRG opened at $19.25 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.51.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $74.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.16 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 14.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $234,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,345.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,573,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,861,000 after acquiring an additional 66,777 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,332,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,552,000 after purchasing an additional 164,389 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 30.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,475,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,450,000 after purchasing an additional 580,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 9.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,030,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,721,000 after purchasing an additional 182,824 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 22.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,514,000 after purchasing an additional 297,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

