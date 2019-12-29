Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brunswick Corporation endeavors to instill Genuine Ingenuity in all its leading consumer brands, including Mercury and Mariner outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrives and inboard engines; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood and Whale marine parts and accessories; Land ‘N’ Sea, Kellogg Marine, Diversified Marine, BLA and Bell RPG parts and accessories distributors; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Brunswick Commercial and Government Products, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Meridian, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray and Uttern boats, and Life Fitness, Hammer Strength and SCIFIT fitness equipment, and Brunswick billiards tables, accessories and game room furniture and InMovement products and services for productive well-being. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.81.

Shares of BC stock opened at $60.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.85. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $41.02 and a twelve month high of $62.23.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $976.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.32 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 25.96%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO William Metzger sold 4,111 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $245,221.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,339 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $79,322.36. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 71,600 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 83,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,589,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,967,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Company Profile

