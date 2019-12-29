ValuEngine Upgrades CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) to Strong-Buy

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

CMCT opened at $14.50 on Friday. CIM Commercial Trust has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $69.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

In related news, CEO David Andrew Thompson bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $107,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,925. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Nathan David Debacker bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.47 per share, with a total value of $43,410.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,492,397 shares of company stock worth $47,661,493. Insiders own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,687,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the second quarter worth $48,474,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the third quarter worth $12,146,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 328.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 175,613 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the third quarter valued at $229,000. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, DC CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

