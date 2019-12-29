Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.34% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of DENN stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.43. Denny’s has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $23.88.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.62 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 18.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stephen C. Dunn sold 58,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,138,057.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,691.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Denny’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 2,529.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

