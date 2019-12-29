Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

ACH has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. CLSA raised shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

Shares of ACH opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $11.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 65,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 28,923 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 9.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 38.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 242,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 67,825 shares during the period. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.

