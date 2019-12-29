Consumer Edge Initiates Coverage on Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

Equities researchers at Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Consumer Edge’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Dicks Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

DKS opened at $48.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $48.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 82.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,455 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 34,468 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 76,157 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,616 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 461,164 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $18,762,000 after acquiring an additional 282,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.