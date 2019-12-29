Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Leerink Swann set a $33.00 price target on Castle Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.78. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $39.77.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $14.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 million. Research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $313,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $507,000. 28.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

