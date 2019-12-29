Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) PT Raised to $28.00

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.72% from the company’s previous close.

FLXN has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities set a $20.00 target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

NASDAQ:FLXN opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $732.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $22.98.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 271.22% and a negative net margin of 266.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 63.6% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 910,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,200,000 after purchasing an additional 353,832 shares during the period. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $2,552,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $2,281,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 10.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,118,000 after buying an additional 178,040 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 1,176.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,886 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 139,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

