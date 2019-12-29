Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) PT Raised to $28.00

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.72% from the company’s previous close.
FLXN has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities set a $20.00 target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.
NASDAQ:FLXN opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $732.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $22.98.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 63.6% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 910,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,200,000 after purchasing an additional 353,832 shares during the period. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $2,552,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $2,281,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 10.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,118,000 after buying an additional 178,040 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 1,176.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,886 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 139,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.
Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile
Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.
