Zacks Investment Research Upgrades RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) to “Hold”

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RTI Surgical Inc. is a surgical implant company. Its implants are used in sports medicine, general surgery, spine, orthopedic, trauma and cardiothoracic procedures. RTI Surgical Inc., formerly known as RTI Biologics, Inc., is headquartered in Alachua, Fla. “

Get RTI Surgical alerts:

RTIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered RTI Surgical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on RTI Surgical in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RTI Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.13.

RTIX opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $202.99 million, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.25. RTI Surgical has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $6.15.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). RTI Surgical had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $76.13 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RTI Surgical during the second quarter worth $65,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in RTI Surgical by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RTI Surgical by 242.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 38,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,999 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in RTI Surgical by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 31,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in RTI Surgical by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RTI Surgical

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RTI Surgical (RTIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RTI Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTI Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.