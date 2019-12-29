Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BIP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $53.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.36.

NYSE BIP opened at $50.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.32. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $33.56 and a 52-week high of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.45, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.74). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 15.4% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 674,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,477,000 after purchasing an additional 90,151 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Vicus Capital bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

