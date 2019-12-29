Zacks Investment Research Lowers Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to Hold

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel REIT, formed to invest in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. The Company intends to invest primarily in hotels in large metropolitan markets in the United States. Chatham Lodging Trust expects that a significant portion of its portfolio will consist of hotels in the upscale extended-stay market, including brands such as Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Summerfield Suites by Hyatt. It also intends to invest in premium-branded select-service hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites. “

CLDT has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Chatham Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $18.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $861.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average of $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $16.29 and a 12 month high of $21.74.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $90.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.05 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 6.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,727,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,594,000 after acquiring an additional 158,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,589,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,002,000 after purchasing an additional 197,377 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,210,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,850,000 after purchasing an additional 22,333 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 708,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 52,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 539,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 256,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

