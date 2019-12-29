Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) PT Raised to $25.00 at Benchmark

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) had its price target increased by research analysts at Benchmark from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.39% from the stock’s previous close.

FLXN has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Flexion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. Flexion Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $22.98. The company has a market cap of $732.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.94.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 266.51% and a negative return on equity of 271.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLXN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 10.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,118,000 after purchasing an additional 178,040 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 910,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,200,000 after acquiring an additional 353,832 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 781,377 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,603 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 753,794 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 65,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 14.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 568,876 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 70,468 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Analyst Recommendations for Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Annemarie Turnbull Acquires 2,500 Shares of Exco Technologies Limited Stock
Annemarie Turnbull Acquires 2,500 Shares of Exco Technologies Limited Stock
Christopher & Banks Corporation Director Buys $27,500.00 in Stock
Christopher & Banks Corporation Director Buys $27,500.00 in Stock
NuStar Energy L.P. Director Purchases $39,885.00 in Stock
NuStar Energy L.P. Director Purchases $39,885.00 in Stock
Nadine Miller Sells 5,000 Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd Stock
Nadine Miller Sells 5,000 Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd Stock
Insider Buying: Mosaic Acquisition Corp. CEO Acquires $41,675.66 in Stock
Insider Buying: Mosaic Acquisition Corp. CEO Acquires $41,675.66 in Stock
Preetam Shah Purchases 11,600 Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc Stock
Preetam Shah Purchases 11,600 Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc Stock


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report