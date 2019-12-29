Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) PT Raised to $25.00 at Benchmark

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) had its price target increased by research analysts at Benchmark from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.39% from the stock’s previous close.

FLXN has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Flexion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. Flexion Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $22.98. The company has a market cap of $732.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.94.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 266.51% and a negative return on equity of 271.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLXN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 10.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,118,000 after purchasing an additional 178,040 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 910,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,200,000 after acquiring an additional 353,832 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 781,377 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,603 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 753,794 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 65,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 14.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 568,876 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 70,468 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.