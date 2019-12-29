Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRESY opened at $7.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $504.32 million during the quarter. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. had a negative return on equity of 47.33% and a negative net margin of 32.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRESY. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in the second quarter worth $110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in the second quarter worth $120,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 25.0% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 61.6% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in the second quarter worth $171,000. 22.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Company Profile

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The Agricultural business is involved in planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybean, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to slaughterhouses and local livestock auction markets; producing raw milk for sale to local milk and milk-related products producers; the leasing of farms to third parties; the disposal and development of farmlands activities; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.