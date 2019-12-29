Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

SSTK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average of $38.44. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.09.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $159.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.77 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 364.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 185,703 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 157,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 116,146 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,081,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,365,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,981,000. 58.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

