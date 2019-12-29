Financial Contrast: Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) versus Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) and Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Carrols Restaurant Group and Ark Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrols Restaurant Group -1.48% -3.00% -0.59% Ark Restaurants 1.65% 8.76% 4.35%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Carrols Restaurant Group and Ark Restaurants, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrols Restaurant Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Ark Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A

Carrols Restaurant Group currently has a consensus price target of $11.38, indicating a potential upside of 65.57%. Given Carrols Restaurant Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Carrols Restaurant Group is more favorable than Ark Restaurants.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carrols Restaurant Group and Ark Restaurants’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrols Restaurant Group $1.18 billion 0.30 $10.10 million $0.30 22.90 Ark Restaurants $162.35 million 0.47 $2.68 million N/A N/A

Carrols Restaurant Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ark Restaurants.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.0% of Carrols Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of Ark Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Carrols Restaurant Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of Ark Restaurants shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Carrols Restaurant Group has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ark Restaurants has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Carrols Restaurant Group beats Ark Restaurants on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 29, 2018, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, D.C.; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 1 in the Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts; 2 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 19 fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

