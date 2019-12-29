McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

MUX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $4.20 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McEwen Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.90.

Shares of MUX opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $445.91 million, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of -0.65. McEwen Mining has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $2.14.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.67 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUX. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 184,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 36,864 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in McEwen Mining by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 513,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in McEwen Mining by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,076,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 45,362 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in McEwen Mining by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 12,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in McEwen Mining by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 617,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 117,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

