Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

FORR stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. Forrester Research has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.55 million, a P/E ratio of 49.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Forrester Research had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $108.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $44,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,979. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,621 shares of company stock valued at $103,203 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 303.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.78% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.